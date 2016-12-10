At Stacyville, Grant Kidon netted 23 points as Penobscot Valley of Howland knocked off Katahdin.

Jonathan Littlefield contributed 12 points for the Howlers.

Hunter Craig paced Katahdin with 19 points while Brody Guiggey scored 18.

PVHS: Elijah Wood 2-1-5, Grant Kidon 9-2-23, Jonathan Littlefield 3-6-12, Brad McKechnie 1-0-2, Brad Harding 1-2-4, Jaeden Folster 1-1-4, Brandon Blish 1-0-3, Reece Carter

Katahdin: Rig Otero 1-0-2, Hunter Craig 6-6-19, Brody Guiggey 6-4-18, Devin McGraw 3-0-6

3-point goals: PVHS: Kidon 3, Folster, Blish; Craig, Guiggey 2

PVHS 9 24 35 53

Katahdin 15 26 32 45