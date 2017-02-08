At Greenville, the Lakers rolled to their 17th straight victory and finished the regular season with a 17-1 record.

Grant Kidon scored nine points to lead PVHS of Howland.

Greenville: Kane, Mendes 1-0-2, Foley 10-5-29, Bjork 4-2-11, Pratt 1-0-2, Bilodeau, C. Caiazzo, DiAngelo 2-2-6, Boone 3-3-9, N. Caiazzo.

PVHS: Dube 1-0-2, Lindsay 0-1-1, Kidon 3-0-9, Littlefield, Mckechnie1-0-3, Harding 1-0-2, Folster, Carter 3-0-8, Blish, Farley.

Greenville 12 18 38 59

PVHS 6 8 20 25