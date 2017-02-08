BOYS BASKETBALL

Penobscot Valley 25 at Greenville 59

Feb. 08, 2017, at 9:32 p.m.

At Greenville, the Lakers rolled to their 17th straight victory and finished the regular season with a 17-1 record.

The Lakers were paced by Nick Foley with 29 points and Evan Bjork with 11. The Howlers were lead by Grant

Grant Kidon scored nine points to lead PVHS of Howland.

Greenville: Kane, Mendes 1-0-2, Foley 10-5-29, Bjork 4-2-11, Pratt 1-0-2, Bilodeau, C. Caiazzo, DiAngelo 2-2-6, Boone 3-3-9, N. Caiazzo.

PVHS: Dube 1-0-2, Lindsay 0-1-1, Kidon 3-0-9, Littlefield, Mckechnie1-0-3, Harding 1-0-2, Folster, Carter 3-0-8, Blish, Farley.

Greenville 12 18 38 59

PVHS         6 8 20 25

