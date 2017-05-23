GIRLS TENNIS

PCHS 3 at Schenck/Stearns 2

May 23, 2017, at 7:50 p.m.

Schenck/Stearns 3, PCHS 2

Single: Mariah Chapman(P) def. Anna Sewall 8-4, Hannah Johnston (S) def. Lilly McCormack 9-8(7-3), Ally Noddin (S) def. Morgan Hutchins 8-2; Doubles: Madelynn Crosby-Shannon Hill (P) def. Emily Cole-Hailey Johnston 8-5, Regan Hallett-Baleigh Osborne (S) def. Calli Turner-Taylor Sinclair

PCHS 4 Schenck/Stearns 1

Singles: Mariah Chapman def. Anna Sewall 8-2, Lilli McCormick def. Hannah Johnston 8-2, Morgan Hutchins def. Molly Elwell 8-1, Doubles: Madelynn Crosby-Savanah Hill def. Emily Cole-Hailey Johnston 8-7, Baleigh Osborne-Regan Hallett (S) def. Calli Turner-Taylor Sinclair 8-0

