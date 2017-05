At Howland, Leine McKechnie recorded 15 strikeouts and assisted her cause with a triple, a single and an RBI as the Howlers triumphed.

Morgan Banks singled twice and knocked in three runs while Elizabeth McKinnon singled three times for 6-0 Penobscot Valley.

Erin Speed, Jewel Lamb, Alivia Hunt (1 RBI), Sara Almirante and Lena Downs singled for 4-4 Piscataquis Community of Guilford.

PCHS 001 020 0 — 3 5 1

PVHS 100 230 x — 6 9 0

Lamb and Goggin; L. McKechnie and K. McKechnie