At Machias, former Hodgdon High School standout Jimmy Buzzell scored a game-high 27 points to lead UMaine Machias to the victory.

Trey Thompson added 19 points and 26 rebounds UMM, now 5-2 in YSCC conference play. Nick Bradbury chipped in 12 points while Jesse Gray had nine points and nine rebounds, Darius Clark had eight points and six assists and Austin cyr had sic points and eight rebounds.

Elijah Pettis paced Paul Smiths with 24 points, while Rich Duvivier had 21 points and eight rebounds, Kris Carroll had 13 points and seven rebounds and Max Peguero scored 12 points.