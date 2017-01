At Machias, Angelina Lyons had 21 points and six assists to lead UMaine Machias to victory.

Ami Carver had 11 points and 20 rebounds for UMM, now 5-2 in YSCC play and ranked 20th in the YSCAA national poll. Alicen Brooks also scored 11 points whule Kali Alley had eight points, 17 reboinds and five assists and Alayna Caricoffe grabbed 13 rebounds.

Johannah Allen scored 11 points for Paul Smiths.