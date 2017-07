At Bangor, Hunter Richardson allowed one run on three hits over eight-plus innings as Pastime of South Portland eliminated Brewer.

Hunter Landry singled four times and knocked in two runs for Pastime. Brock Belanger tallied two singles and two RBIs.

Kobe Rogerson doubled and singled while Chase Carmichael doubled in a run for Brewer.

Pastime 000 032 120 — 8 10 0

Brewer 000 000 100 — 1 7 2

Richardson, Landry (9); Brooks, Freeman (7), Eutsler (8), Dougherty (9)