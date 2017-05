Cony 3, Oxford Hills 0

Singles: Hannah Kibbin (C) vs. Gabby Bergeron 2-0 (called, rain), Tori Lerette (C) vs. Kaylee Dow 5-3 (called, rain), Sydney Halle (C) def. Meghan Doherty 7-5, 6-3; Doubles: McKenzie Lewis-Mel Harrington (C) def. Marla Tanous-Morgan MacNeil 6-2, 6-2, Alayna Clark-Niketa Beane (C) def. Cassia Decos-Chloe Grant 3-6, 6-1, 6-4