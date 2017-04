At Brewer, Kenzie Dore drove in two runs with a single, double and a triple as Brewer rolled past Oxford Hills of South Paris.

Libby Hewes doubled and singled for two RBIs for Brewer while Crystal Dore, Emily Lord and Anna Chute each added two singles.

Kenzie Kahkonen drove in a run with a single for Oxford Hills.

Oxford Hil 100 101 0 — 3 9 2

Brewer 305 002 X — 10 14 2

Merrill and Hooker, Piirainen (3); S. Hewes and L. Hewes (6), Goodrich