At Brewer, Bailey Wood recorded a goal in each half to lift Oxford Hills to victory.

For the Witches, MJ Sellars scored the lone goal in the first half to tie the game.

Goalies Michele Maybury and Jenna Gieser combined for 12 saves on 25 shots for the Witches. Anna Huff had one save on eight shots on goal for the Cougars.

JV: Oxford Hills 1-0