At Bangor, Katie Butler’s 14 points helped Bangor upset previously unbeaten Oxford Hills of South Paris.

Abby Houghton scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter for the Rams. Sammi Thayer and Olivia Sharrow added nine apiece.

Erin Morton led Oxford Hills with 13 points.

Oxford Hills 7 14 27 42

Bangor 11 17 32 49