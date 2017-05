At Corinth, Lizzie White tripled and singled for Orono in the win.

Emily Leclair and Maggie Coutts contributed three singles while Katie Walker and Maddie Michaud doubled and singled for Orono.

Emma Campbell knocked a solo home run for Central while Alyse Campbell tallied three singles.

Orono 114 030 5 — 14

Central 100 200 2 — 5

Leclair, Milton (4) and McCluskey; Reardon and Speed