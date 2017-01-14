BOYS BASKETBALL

Orono H.S. 61 at Presque Isle H.S. 50

Jan. 14, 2017, at 7:10 p.m.

At Presque Isle, Nate Desisto scored 19 points as Orono pulled away in the fourth quarter for the victory.

Connor Robertson added 11 points, Keenan Collett 10 and Jake Koffman eight for the Red Riots.

Bradley Kinney paced Presque Isle with 16 points, while Patrick Cash scored 12 and Jacob Kinney added 10.

Orono: Koffman 1-6-8, Desisto 5-6-19, Spencer 0-0-3, Kenefic 0-0-0, Moran 0-0-0, Robertson 1-6-11, McCluskey 1-0-2, Coutts 1-3-8, Collett 5-0-10, Lucy 0-0-0

Presque Isle: Guerrette 2-0-4, Ouellette 0-0-0, J. Kinney 4-2-10, Tompkins 0-0-0, Hudson 3-0-6, B. Kinney 8-0-16, Dumais 1-0-2, Cash 4-4-12

Orono 15 33 41 61

Presque Isle 11 25 39 50

3-point goals: Desisto, Spencer, Robertson, Coutts

