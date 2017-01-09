In Guilford, it took two overtimes to for Piscataquis Community to come away with the win.

Pirate forward Sara Almirante led all scorers with 21 points. Erin Speed netted 15 points, including 4 of 4 from the free throw line in the overtimes.

Lauren Melanson paced Orono with 19 points and Hannah Steelman and Kassidy Dill contributed 9 points each.

Orono: Steelman 3-1-9, Dill 4-0-9, Mccluskey, Richards, Henderson 1-0-2, Baker 3-0-6, Witham 2-1-5, Melanson 8-2-19

PCHS: Speed 3-9-15, Harris 1-0-2, Hunt 3-2-8, Lemieux 3-0-8, Almirante 9-2-21, Riitano

Orono: 10 23 35 41 45 50

PCHS: 10 21 37 41 45 54