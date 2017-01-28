BOYS BASKETBALL

Orono 78 at Piscataquis 54

Jan. 28, 2017, at 10:11 p.m.

At Guilford, Connor Robinson tossed in 24 points as Orono improved to 11-3.

Nate Disisto tallied 20 points and Keenan Collett 10 for the Red Riots.

Bryce Gilbert paced 6-7 Piscataquis with 21 points. Dillon Drew contributed 15 points and Damyan True 10.

Orono: Koffman 1-0-2, Desisto 7-3-20, Steelman 2-0-5, Spencer 1-0-3, Kenefic, Moran 3-0-6, Robertson 9-6-24, Martin, McCluskey, Jong, Coutts 3-1-7, Collett 4-2-10, Lucy 1-0-2.

PCHS: Cooley 1-0-3, Kane, Drew 5-1-15, Gilbert 9-2-21, True 4-3-11, White 2-2-6, Bagley, Kimball, G.

Orono 17 41 67 78

PCHS 9 20 39 54

3-pt. goals: Disisto 3, Steelman, Spencer; Drew 4, Gilbert, Cooley

