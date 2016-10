At Old Town, Trent Lick scored the second of his two goals early in the second half to lift Orono past Old Town.

Nathan Shamwell and Patrick Tyne assisted on the goals for 9-1 Orono. Nathan Reid had 11 saves on 12 shots, including rejecting two penalty kicks.

Niko Knapp had the goal for 3-6 Old Town, with Jacob Harrison assisting on it. Austin Sheehan had 11 saves on 13 shots.

JV: Old Town 1-0