BOYS BASKETBALL

Orono 51 at Mount Desert Island 49

Jan. 31, 2017, at 9:48 p.m.

At Bar Harbor, Nate Desisto’s 3-pointer as time expired lifted Orono past MDI.

Desisto finished with 25 points for the Red Riots while Jake Koffman scored 10.

Riley Swanson tallied 12 points and Russell Kropff 11 for MDI.

Orono: Koffman 3-4-10, Desisto 10-3-25, Spencer, Keneho, Robertson 2-0-4, McClusky, Coutts 2-0-4, Collett 3-2-8

MDI: Phelps 2-0-5, Reeves 2-0-4, Rich 1-0-2, Lee, Snurkowski 1-0-2, Kropff 5-0-11, Carroll, Swanson 4-0-12, Parlatore, Shea 3-0-6, Collin 3-1-7

Orono 10 15 32 51

MDI 9 20 42 49

3-point goals: Desisto 2; Phelps, Kropff, Swanson 4

