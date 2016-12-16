At Lincoln, Nate Desisto poured in 35 points to power the Red Riots by the Lynx.

Connor Robertson chipped in with 17 points for Orono.

Cody Hanscom paced the Lynx with 16 points.

Orono: Hoffman 2-1-5, Desisto 13-6-35, Spencer 2-0-6, Kenefic, Moran, Robertson 7-3-17, Martin, McCluskey, Coutts 1-0-2, Collett 3-0-6

Story continues below advertisement.

MA: Thompson 3-0-9, Brown 1-0-2, Arnold 0-2-2, Spencer-Thompson 3-0-6, Markie, Ring 2-0-4, Pepin, Farrington 0-1-1, Milner, Ward 1-1-4, Hanscom 6-4-16, Susen 1-3-5

3-pt. goals: Spencer 2, Desisto 3; Thompson 3