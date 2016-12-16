BOYS BASKETBALL

Orono 71 at Mattanawcook Acad. 49

Dec. 16, 2016, at 10:19 p.m.

At Lincoln, Nate Desisto poured in 35 points to power the Red Riots by the Lynx.

Connor Robertson chipped in with 17 points for Orono.

Cody Hanscom paced the Lynx with 16 points.

Orono: Hoffman 2-1-5, Desisto 13-6-35, Spencer 2-0-6, Kenefic, Moran, Robertson 7-3-17, Martin, McCluskey, Coutts 1-0-2, Collett 3-0-6

Story continues below advertisement.

MA: Thompson 3-0-9, Brown 1-0-2, Arnold 0-2-2, Spencer-Thompson 3-0-6, Markie, Ring 2-0-4, Pepin, Farrington 0-1-1, Milner, Ward 1-1-4, Hanscom 6-4-16, Susen 1-3-5

3-pt. goals: Spencer 2, Desisto 3; Thompson 3

 

View stories by school

  1. Go ahead and laugh at this Maine man’s obituary
  2. Young girl dies from injuries suffered in Gorham crashYoung girl dies from injuries suffered in Gorham crash
  3. Regulators punish Emera, allow half the rate increase it wantedRegulators punish Emera, allow half the rate increase it wanted
  4. Fate of Stockton Springs woman’s house in hands of Maine courtFate of Stockton Springs woman’s house in hands of Maine court
  5. Dangerously cold air envelops Maine, causing power outagesDangerously cold air envelops Maine, causing power outages