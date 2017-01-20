GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orono 39 at John Bapst 56

Jan. 20, 2017, at 9:29 p.m.

At the Cross Insurance Center, John Bapst broke out to a 10-point first quarter lead en route to the win over Orono.

Crystal Bell netted 15 points and Gracie Philippon 15 for the Crusaders.

Hannah Steelman paced the Red Riots with 11 points.

Orono: Steelman 5-0-11, Dill 3-0-6, Henderson 1-4-6, McCluskey 2-1-5, Melanson 2-0-4, Witham 1-2-4, Sockabasin 1-1-3, Baker, Cyr, Garland, Richards

John Bapst: Bell 4-6-17, Philippon 4-6-15, Higgins 2-2-6, Zephir 3-0-6, Cyr 1-3-5, Springer 1-3-5, LeGasse 1-0-2, Ellis, Lockard, Mock, Smith, Soucie

3-Point Goals: Steelman; Bell 3, Philippon

Orono (2-9) 7 13 23 39

John Bapst (9-5) 17 28 42 56

JV: Orono 36-34

