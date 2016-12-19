BOYS BASKETBALL

Orono 71 at John Bapst 56

Dec. 19, 2016, at 9:52 p.m.

At the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Nate Desisto and Keenan Collett each recorded 18 points to pace the Red Riots by the Crusaders.

Connor Robertson chipped in with 13 points for the Red Riots.

Noah Tomah led John Bapst with 15 points while Darren Hanscom and Alex Mooney added 12 apiece.

Orono is now 3-1 and John Bapst is 2-2.

Orono: Koffman 4-1-9, Desisto 4-10-18, Steelman, Spencer 3-0-9, Kenefic 1-0-2, Robertson 6-1-13, McCluskey, Coutts 1-0-2, Collett 7-4-18

John Bapst: Galinski, Hanscom 4-2-12, Higgins 3-2-8, Lakeman 2-2-6, Mooney 2-8-12, Joyce, Butler, Wardwell 1-0-3, Tomah 6-3-15

3-pt. goals: Spencer 3; Hanscom 2, Wardwell

Orono 17 35 45 71

John Bapst 22 30 46 56

JV: Orono 38-35

