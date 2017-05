At Houlton, Morgan Phillips had an infield single followed by an Orono throwing error in the bottom of the 7th to score Nick Perfitt, lifting Houlton to the win.

Isia Bouchard and Cameron Graham registered two hits apiece for the Shiretowners.

For Orono, Jackson Coutts tallied two hits

Orono 020 100 0 — 3

Houlton 100 110 1 — 4

White, Kenefic (5) and Coutts; Graham, Perfitt (4) and Phillips