BOYS SOCCER

Orono 2 at Houlton 1

Sept. 17, 2016, at 10:24 p.m.

At Houlton, Jacob Fandel scored the game winner for Orono with 5:38 remaining in the contest on a pass from Joseph Austumian.

Orono opened up the scoring with 30:32 remaining in the first half on Joseph Austumian’s goal from a Fandel assist. With 10:38 remaining in the game, Nick Perfitt even things up for Houlton, scoring on a Keegan Gentle pass.

AJ Henderson had eight saves for the Shires and Nathan Reid made 13 saves for the Red Riots. Both teams had 18 shots.

