Orono 26 at Hermon 61

Dec. 13, 2016, at 9:44 p.m.

At Hermon, Lauren Plissee scored nine points as Hermon defeated Orono.

Emil Higgins added eight points and Madi Curtis and Allex Allain seven apiece for the Hawks.

Hannah Steelman and Isabel Henderson scored five points apiece for Orono.

Orono 1 13 17 26

Hermon 14 35 51 61

Orono

Dill 0-1-1,  Richards 1-0-2,  Baker 1-0-2, Melanson 1-0-2,  Witham 0-4-4,  Sockabasin 2-1-5, Henderson 0-5-5,  Steelman 1-3-5

Hermon

Chasse 1-0-2,  Raymond 1-0-1,  P. Plissey 1-0-3,  Page 2-0-4,  Pullen 2-0-5, Cowan 2-0-6, Curtis 2-2-7,  Allain 2-3-7, Higgins 4-0-8, L. Plissee 3-3-9

3-pt goals: Cowan 2, P. Plissey, Curtis, Pullen

