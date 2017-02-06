GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orono 34 at Foxcroft Acad. 47

Feb. 06, 2017, at 8:38 p.m.

At Dover-Foxcroft, the Ponies rallied from a three-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Red Riots 19-9 in the third quarter en route to the victory.

Mackenzie Beaudry paced Foxcroft with 14 points while Allie Bourget and Grace Bickford each chipped in with 10 points.

Lauren Melanson scored 10 points to lead Orono.

Orono: Steelman 1-2-4, Dill 2-0-5, McCluskey, Henderson 1-6-8, Baker, Witham 1-5-7, Melanson 4-2-10, Sockabasin

Foxcroft: Wesley, Alli Bourget 4-0-10, Marsh, Abbi Bourget, Seavey 1-0-3, Ewer 0-2-2, Nelson, Bickford 4-1-10, Mikoud 1-0-2, Huettner, Beaudry 6-2-14, Simpson 3-0-6

3-pt. goals: Alli Bourget 2, Seavey, Bickford; Dill

Orono     9 18 27 34

Foxcroft 9 15 34 47

