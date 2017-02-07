BOYS BASKETBALL

Orono 63 at Foxcroft 46

Feb. 07, 2017, at 8:50 p.m.

At Dover-Foxcroft, Jake Koffman tallied 17 points as Orono pulled away to win.

Nate Desisto put in 15 points and Conner Robertson 16 for the Red Riots.

Phil Pleninger paced the Ponies with 17 points while Nick Dyer scored 10.

Orono: Koffman 4-8-17, Desisto 4-7-15, Steelman, Spencer, Cyr, Robertson 6-4-16, Martin, McCluskey 1-0-2, Coutts 2-2-6, Collett 1-5-7, Lucy

 

Foxcroft: Pleninger 7-0-17, J. Richard, Smith 3-1-9, Reed, Niles, Spooner, Dyer 4-1-10, Dankert 3-0-8, Marsh, R. Richard, Santagata, Harmon-Weeks

3-pt goals: Koffman; Pleninger 3, Smith 2, Dyer, Dankert 2

Orono 20 30 45 63

Foxcroft 19 30 35 46

