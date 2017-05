At Dexter, Noah White pitched a complete game two-hitter, striking out 14 for the Red Riots as they defeated Dexter.

Nate Desisto chipped in with a single and two runs scored for Orono.

Ryan Davis had a single and scored Dexter’s lone run.

Orono 103 002 0– 6 4 1

Dexter 000 000 1– 1 2 4

White and McCluskey; Miller, Stone (3), Emery (7) and Richards