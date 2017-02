At Brewer, Kyle Grant scored the go-ahead basket with 11 seconds left in regulation, then made the subsequent free throw as the Brewer Unified team overcame a double-digit, second-half deficit to defeat Orono.

Grant led all scorers with 27 points. Aaron Adams contributed with 20 points for Brewer with Clancey Brazier adding 9 points and Ciarra Boucher chipping in with 8 points.

For Orono, Isaiah Walker scored 19 points and Taylor Lane posted 12 points.