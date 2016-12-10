BOYS HOCKEY

Old Town/Orono 9 at Maranacook/Winthrop 0

Dec. 10, 2016, at 9:11 p.m.

At Readfield, Tyler Wheeler and Nick Boutin each had two goals plus an assist to pace Old Town/Orono past Maranacook/Winthrop.

Jacob Dubay and Jacob Gallen notched a goal and two assists for 1-0 Old Town/Orono. Josh Wheeler had a goal and an assist and Cam Tower and Gabe Talon a goal apiece. Ben Allen-Rahill contributed two assists and Sam Henderson and Tyler Mckennall one. Khloe Parker and Brendan Gassway saved all 14 shots.

Eli Bubla made 60 saves on 69 shots for Maranacook/Winthrop.

