At Houlton, Austin Sheehan tallied three goals and an assist to lead Old Town/Orono past Houlton/Hodgdon.

Jacob Dubay netted two goals and an assist and Tyler Wheeler a goal and three assists for the Black Bears. Trent Lick contributed a goal and two assists and Tyler McCennall and Josh Wheeler a goal apiece. Brendan Gassway made 17 saves on 18 shots.

Nick DeLuca scored the goal off a Brandon Dunn assist for Houlton/Hodgdon. Ian Neurither saved 35 of 44 shots.