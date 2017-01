At Brewer, Nick Boutin scored 5:35 into overtime to lift the Black Bears to the win.

Austin Sheehan tallied a goal plus an assist for Old Town/Orono. Khloe Parker made 31 saves on 32 shots.

Cooper Leland scored with Marc Thibodeau and Joey Mclain picking up assists for Hampden. Cole Benner saved 25 of 27 shots.