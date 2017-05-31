BASEBALL

Old Town H.S. at John Bapst Mem. H.S. (Awaiting score)

May 31, 2017, at 4:30 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Victim in fatal side-by-side rollover identified as Husson student
  2. Police: Former bank manager drove getaway car in Bangor robberiesPolice: Former bank manager drove getaway car in Bangor robberies
  3. LePage blasts GOP state senator for backing away from prison closure dealLePage blasts GOP state senator for backing away from prison closure deal
  4. Greater Bangor’s growing food truck scene expands to nine eateries in the areaGreater Bangor’s growing food truck scene expands to nine eateries in the area
  5. Tick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast MaineTick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast Maine