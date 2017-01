At Lincoln,Claudia Damboise scored a game-high 12 points as Old Town prevailed.

Jannessa Brown added 11 points for the Coyotes and Olivia Albert had eight.

Kimberlee Voisine led Mattanawcook with 11 points.

Old Town

Damboise 4-4-12, Brown 4-3-11, Albert 3-2-8, St. Louis 2-0-4, Coulombe 1-0-2, Saucier 0-1-1, Folsom, Holmes

Mattanawcook

Voisine 1-8-11, K. Tolman 2-0-5, Gordon 2-0-4, Tilton 2-0-4, E. Tolman 1-0-3, Libby, Tash, Hafford, McLaughlin, Slomenski

Old Town 9 21 28 38

Mattanawcook 4 16 26 27

3 point goals: E. Tolman, K. Tolman, Voisine

JV: Old Town 29-12