BOYS BASKETBALL

Old Town 51 at Washington Acad. 67

Feb. 08, 2017, at 9:01 p.m.

At East Machias, Kyle Case poured in 29 points to lead Washington Academy to the victory.

Sean Seavey posted 10 points and 7 rebounds and Justin Su scored 12 points for the 12-5 Raiders.

For 5-12 Old Town, Ryan Hoogterp tossed in 18 points and Logan Doucette netted 10 points.

OT: Knapp 2-0-6, Cyr 1-2-4, Spell 2-0-4, Hoogterp 6-2-18, Swift 1-0-3, Doucette 4-1-10, Martinez 1-0-2, Hayes 2-0-4, Stoddard, Berube, Foston, Albert, Archer

WA: Seavey 4-2-10, Case 11-4-29, Tseng 1-0-2, Soctomah 2-0-4, Su 3-4-12, Sutton 4-0-8, Huang 1-0-2, Villone, Easton, Lund, Allard

OT 12 27 38 51

WA 20 32 52 67

3-pt. goals: Seavey 2, Su 2, Case 3; Knapp 2, Hoogterp 4, Swift, Doucette

