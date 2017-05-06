SOFTBALL

Old Town 21 at Presque Isle 4

May 06, 2017, at 3:33 p.m.

At Presque Isle, the Coyotes swept a doubleheader by scores of 21-4 and 12-0.

In game one, Olivia Albert singled twice, doubled and homered to drive in five runs to pace Old Town. She also recorded 12 strikeouts. Mckenna Smith also homered while doubling and singling.

Kayla Thompson and Sydney Saucier singled twice for Presque Isle.

In game two, Smith recorded 10 strikeouts while homering, doubling and singling twice for the Coyotes.

Natalie St. Louis hit two singles and doubled while Olivia Albert homered for Old Town.

Thompson singled for Presque Isle.

 

