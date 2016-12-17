GIRLS BASKETBALL

Old Town 35 at Presque Isle 61

Dec. 17, 2016, at 3:52 p.m.

At Presque Isle, the Wildcats outscored Old Town 17-0 in the third quarter to pull away for the win.

Skyler Vogel had 20 points for the Wildcats and Emily Lagerstrom 10.

Jennessa Brown scored 10 points for Old Town.

Old Town (0-3): Smith, Folsom 0-1-1, Coulombe, St. Louis 2-0-5, Cain 1-0-2, Brown 4-2-10, Saucier 2-0-4, Holmes 2-2-7, Albert 1-0-2, Austin, King, Dambois 2-0-4

Presque Isle (2-1): Loch 2-0-4, Michaud 1-2-4, Wheaton 3-2-8, Skidgel, Moreau, 0-1-1, Boone 3-0-8, Rodriguez 0-1-1, Haley 1-0-2, Lagerstrom 3-1-10, Jandreau, Kingsbury 1-1-3, Vogel 8-4-20, Thompson

3 point FG: St. Louis, Holmes; Boone 2, Lagerstrom 3

Old Town: 15 24 24 35

PI:                 17 35 52 61

