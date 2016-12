At Bar Harbor, Julia Watras put in 14 points to lead Mount Desert Island past Old Town.

Madeline Good added nine points for the Trojans.

Corinne Saucier had six points for Old Town.

Old Town: Smith, Folsom 1-0-2, Coulombe, St Louis, Cain, Brown 2-0-4, Saucier 2-2-6, Holmes, Albert 0-3-3, Austin, King 0-3-3, Damboise 0-1-1

MDI: M. Watras 2-0-4, J. Watras 5-4-14, Miller 1-0-2, Banks 2-1-5, Clarito 2-0-5, Good 4-1-9, Link, Candage 1-2-4, Swanson 1-1-3, Hamor 1-0-2, Chamberlain 2-0-6

Old Town 4 8 12 19

MDI 11 19 38 54

3-pt. goals: Clarito, Chamberlain (2)