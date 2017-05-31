SOFTBALL

Old Town 10 at John Bapst 1

May 31, 2017, at 8:30 p.m.

At Bangor, Jennessa Brown singled three times, drove in a run and scored another as Old Town rolled past John Bapst.

Olivia Albert tripled, singled and scored for the Coyotes. Natalie St. Louis doubled and scored while Hannah Sibley drove in a run with a single and scored two more.

Kayla Massey had 10 strikeouts for John Bapst. Emilee Soucie tripled in a run while Madi Higgins and Morgen Leighton added doubles.

Old Town 010 502 2 — 10 8 1

John Bapst 000 000 1 — 1 3 6

Albert and St. Louis; Massey and Dalton

 

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Victim in fatal side-by-side rollover identified as Husson student
  2. Police: Former bank manager drove getaway car in Bangor robberiesPolice: Former bank manager drove getaway car in Bangor robberies
  3. Tick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast MaineTick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast Maine
  4. LePage blasts GOP state senator for backing away from prison closure dealLePage blasts GOP state senator for backing away from prison closure deal
  5. Man slashing tires at campground subdued with duct tapeMan slashing tires at campground subdued with duct tape