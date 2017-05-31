At Bangor, Jennessa Brown singled three times, drove in a run and scored another as Old Town rolled past John Bapst.

Olivia Albert tripled, singled and scored for the Coyotes. Natalie St. Louis doubled and scored while Hannah Sibley drove in a run with a single and scored two more.

Kayla Massey had 10 strikeouts for John Bapst. Emilee Soucie tripled in a run while Madi Higgins and Morgen Leighton added doubles.

Old Town 010 502 2 — 10 8 1

John Bapst 000 000 1 — 1 3 6

Albert and St. Louis; Massey and Dalton