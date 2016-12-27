GIRLS BASKETBALL

Old Town 20 at John Bapst 45

Dec. 27, 2016, at 9:04 p.m.

At the Cross Insurance Center, John Bapst outscored Old Town 16-2 in the third quarter to pull away for the win.

Crystal Bell and Gracie Philippon paced the Crusaders with nine points apiece.

Janessa Brown led Old Town with six points.

Old Town: Janessa Brown 3-0-6, Albert 2-0-4, St. Louis 1-0-3, Saucier 1-1-3, Damboise 1-0-2, Holmes 1-0-2, Austin, Cain, Coulombe, Folsom, Smith, Young

John Bapst: Crystal Bell 3-2-9, Gracie Philippon 4-1-9, Higgins 3-1-7, Soucie 3-0-6. Ellis 2-0-4, Cyr 1-1-3, Lebel 1-0-3, Zephir 1-0-2, LeGasse 0-1-1, Mock 0-1-1, Springer

3-Point Goals: St. Louis; Bell, Lebel

Old Town (0-6) 2 10 12 20

John Bapst (6-0) 10 18 34 45

JV: John Bapst 25-19

View stories by school

  1. Visions of legal made-in-Maine pot brownies dance in their headsVisions of legal made-in-Maine pot brownies dance in their heads
  2. Three lost snowmobilers found after overnight searchThree lost snowmobilers found after overnight search
  3. Midcoast pair accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mailMidcoast pair accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail
  4. Report: Pedestrian struck by car in Brewer dies
  5. A robot in school is pretty cool, but having Katherine Bowen back is betterA robot in school is pretty cool, but having Katherine Bowen back is better