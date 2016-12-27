At the Cross Insurance Center, John Bapst outscored Old Town 16-2 in the third quarter to pull away for the win.

Crystal Bell and Gracie Philippon paced the Crusaders with nine points apiece.

Janessa Brown led Old Town with six points.

Old Town: Janessa Brown 3-0-6, Albert 2-0-4, St. Louis 1-0-3, Saucier 1-1-3, Damboise 1-0-2, Holmes 1-0-2, Austin, Cain, Coulombe, Folsom, Smith, Young

John Bapst: Crystal Bell 3-2-9, Gracie Philippon 4-1-9, Higgins 3-1-7, Soucie 3-0-6. Ellis 2-0-4, Cyr 1-1-3, Lebel 1-0-3, Zephir 1-0-2, LeGasse 0-1-1, Mock 0-1-1, Springer

3-Point Goals: St. Louis; Bell, Lebel

Old Town (0-6) 2 10 12 20

John Bapst (6-0) 10 18 34 45

JV: John Bapst 25-19