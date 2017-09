At Hermon, Isabel Rios-Mallet scored off of an Elise McKay assist with 2:02 left in the game to give Hermon the win

Hermon is now 1-1 and Old Town drops to 0-2.

Hermon goalkeeper Emily Morgan finished with 12 saves on 16 shots while Old Town’s Grace Pushor made 11 saves on 17 shots.

JV: Hermon 3-2