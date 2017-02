At Ellsworth, Hannah Sargent led all scorers with 11 points as Ellsworth defeated Old Town.

Sammy Mason and Callie Hammer each netted eight points for the Eagles

Olivia Albert and Claudia Damnoise paced Old Town with six points each.

Old Town: Smith 0-1-1, Folsom, Colome 1-1-3, St Louis 0-0-3, Cain, Brown 0-1-1, Saucier 0-4-4, Holmes 0-0-6, Albert 2-2-6, Austin, King, Chavaree 1-0-2, Damboise 2-2-6

Ellsworth: Ward 0-1-1, Bagley 2-2-6, Moon, Montigny 2-3-7, Sargent 2-4-11, Omlor 1-1-3, Mason 2-1-8, Simmons 0-1-1, Hammer 4-0-8

Old Town 2 9 19 32

Ellsworth 10 19 35 45

3-point goals: St. Louis, Holmes 2; Sargent, Mason