At Corinth, Abigail Allen led all scorers with 17 points as the Red Devils cruised to victory.

Sydney Allen contributed 15 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals for Central. Emma Campbell posted 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 steals, while Libby Cook chipped in 10 points.

Old Town was led by Olivia Albert with 7 points.

Old Town 5 9 20 21

Central 14 31 44 68

3-pt. goals: A. Allen 3, S. Allen, Campbell, M. Speed

JV: Central 31-28