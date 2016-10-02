JOHNSON, Vt. – The Husson University women’s soccer team picked up their 17th straight victory over Johnson State in North Atlantic Conference (NAC) action on Saturday afternoon at Minaert Field. The Eagles won the game 5-2.

Johnson falls to 1-7 on the season and 1-2 in NAC play. Husson improves to 3-1 in conference play and 4-5 overall.

SCORING

1ST Half: Hannah Clough put Husson on the board early with a quick goal placed in the lower left corner. Kylie Aither quickly answered for the Badgers with a goal of her own that beat the keeper to the upper left hand corner. Clough would score for Husson one more time before the half, putting them up 2-1.

2nd Half: Husson came out of the half strong, scoring three straight goals, two of which were scored by Leah Hibbad and one scored by Taylor Fortin. The Badgers would get one more goal from Nichole Weeks off of a penalty kick from a hand ball, making the final score 5-2 in Husson’s favor.

GOALKEEPERS

Kaila Lemmer was tagged with the loss for Johnson, allowing two goals on ten shots on goal. Danielle Schreiner relieved Lemmer in the second half allowing three goals on 11 shots. Husson’s keeper, Angela Daigle, picked up the win, stopping three out of five shots.

NEXT UP

The Badgers will host Maine Maritime tomorrow, October 2nd at 3:30 p.m. in a NAC contest.

The Eagles will continue their road trip tomorrow, October 2nd at Lyndon State for a 2:30 p.m. conference game.