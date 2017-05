At Jay, Alexis Mazurek homered and singled to drive in three runs to pace Oceanside’s win.

Hannah Moholland drove in two runs with a double and a single while Raechel Joyce singled twice and doubled to drive in a run for 9-2 Oceanside. Casey Pine added two singles and an RBI.

Alex Bessey paced 2-10 Spruce Mountain with two singles.

Oceanside 421 101 2 — 11 11 1

Spruce Mtn 100 000 0 — 1 4 6

Jones and Veilleux; Bessey and Doiron