At Thorndike, Alexis Mazurek collected six hits, including a home run and two doubles, and drove in six runs as Oceanside rolled.

Morgan Heal also knocked in six runs with a single and two doubles for the Mariners. Kalli Grover doubled and singled for three RBIs. Lauren Hatch contributed two singles and three RBIs and Hannah Moholland three singles and two RBIs.

Taylor Hodgdon and Devon Burgess singled for Mount View.

Oceanside 138 5(12) 29 24 0

Mount View 000 00 — 0 2 3