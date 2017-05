At Thorndike, Michael Norton Jr. singled three times and doubled and drove in two runs to lead Oceanside past Mount View.

Coby Dorr had two singles and a double for the Mariners while driving in three runs. Jack Freeman doubled twice.

Kevin Richards singled in Mount View’s run.

Oceanside 005 406 — 15 18 1

Mount View 100 000 — 1 4 5

Dougherty, Waldron (6) and Townsend, LeBlanc (6); Boulay, Danna (4), Richards (5), Dodge (6) and Furrow