At Waldoboro, Alexis Mazurek’s solo home run in the seventh supplied Oceanside with the victory.

Lauren Hatch drove in a run with two singles for the 11-2 Mariners. Chloe Jones compiled eight strikeouts in picking up the win.

Lydia Simmons and Halli Kunosh each had an RBI single for 11-2 Medomak.

Oceanside 000 002 1 — 3 5 3

Medomak 000 101 0 — 2 4 2

Jones and Veilleiux; DePatsy, A. Jamerson (6) and C. Jamerson