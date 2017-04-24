SOFTBALL

Oceanside 9 at MCI 0

April 24, 2017, at 7:13 p.m.

At Pittsfield, Chloe Jones pitched a no-hitter, piling up 13 strikeouts and walking four, as the Mariners shut out the Huskies.

Alexis Mazurek paced the offense for Oceanside of Rockland/Thomaston with two home runs, a single and three RBIs. Hannah Moholland (RBI) and Jones each doubled, and Raechel Joyce and Casey Pine posted RBI singles.

Ellen Bickford scattered eight hits in taking the loss for Maine Central Institute.

MCI (1-2) 000 000 0 — 0 0 5

Oceanside (1-1) 500 121 x — 9 8 0

Bickford and Peacock; Jones and Veilleux

