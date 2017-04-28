At Readfield, Chloe Jones pitched a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk to help the Mariners earn the victory.

Abby Veilleux paced a 17-hit attack with four singles and an RBI, Hannah Moholland cranked a home run and a double with three RBIs and Kalli Grover provided a double, two singles and an RBI for Oceanside of Rockland-Thomaston. Raechel Joyce (RBI) tripled and doubled, while Alexis Mazurek and Casey Pine each singled twice and drove in a run.

Kira Degen hit two singles with an RBI to lead Maranacook.

Oceanside (3-1) 213 400 0 — 10 17 5

Maranacook (1-2) 000 001 0 — 1 4 2

Jones and Veilleux; Costa and Bonefault