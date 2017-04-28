At Readfield, Chris Florek stroked a pair of doubles and drove in two runs and he also earned the win with six innings of seven-hit, five-run baseball as Maranacook topped previously unbeaten Oceanside of Rockland/Thomaston.

Max McQuillen had a pair of singles for 1-2 Maranacook and John Lauter pitched a scoreless seventh to notch the save.

Maranacook’s first eight hitters reached base in the decisive seven-run, fifth-inning rally.

Logan Sheridan doubled and singled for 3-1 Oceanside and Coby Dorr singled twice. Michael Norton Jr. chipped in with a double.

Oceanside (3-1) 0-3-1 0-0-1 0 — 5-8-1 (6 LOB)

Maranacook (1-2) 0-1-0 0-7-0 X — 8-9-4 (7 LOB)

Dougherty, Ripley (5), Thongsphaphone (5) and Townsend; Florek, Lauter (7) and McQuillen