At Rockland, Kalli Grover singled and doubled to knock in two runs while Abby Veilleux singled and plated three runs as Oceanside defeated Leavitt of Turner.

Morgan Heal collected a double and a single (RBI) and Lauren Hatch two singles and an RBI for the Mariners. Chloe Jones doubled and singled.

Kassie Murch singled twice for Leavitt.

Oceanside (4-1) 001 303 1 — 8 12 2

Leavitt (1-2) 100 000 0 — 1 4 1

Jones and Veilleux; Robertson and Treadwell